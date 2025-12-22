Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK opened at $37.86 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 34.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 28.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and municipal clients in the western region of North Carolina.

Through its community banking network, Peoples Bancorp offers deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

