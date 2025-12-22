VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.59 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.84% and a negative net margin of 6,425.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $176,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

