Wall Street Zen Downgrades Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) to Sell

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INVZ

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

INVZ stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is a developer of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications. The company’s core business focuses on providing automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, along with software algorithms that enable accurate 3D mapping, object detection and environmental perception in real time. Innoviz’s technology is tailored for integration into passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and other mobility platforms seeking improved safety and autonomy.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel, Innoviz has emerged as a key supplier to leading global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.