Wall Street Zen Upgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to “Buy”

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,346.36. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $508,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.29. The trade was a 96.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $3,915,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 687,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 653,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,334,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.