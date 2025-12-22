NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research set a $54.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.61. NewJersey Resources has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.30 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 13.73%. NewJersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 24.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NewJersey Resources by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

