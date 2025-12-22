Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $95.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Amdocs by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

