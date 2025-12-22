Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Creative Medical Technology has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). On average, analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.38% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of exosome?based therapies derived from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells. The company’s proprietary exosome platform is being investigated for applications in regenerative medicine, aesthetic dermatology, wound healing and anti?inflammatory treatments. Creative Medical leverages cGMP manufacturing processes to produce sterile, cell?free exosome formulations designed to support tissue repair and cellular rejuvenation.

The company’s lead product candidates include XoFlo, an exosome enrichment product intended for use in musculoskeletal and soft tissue injuries, and specialized formulations targeting skin rejuvenation and scar reduction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.