Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $85.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.3333.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

PBH opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.09%.Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.