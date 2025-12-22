Analysts Set FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $60.80

Shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 155.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.99. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.