Analysts Set FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $60.80

Shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Trading of FB Financial
FB Financial Trading Down 0.7%
FBK stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.99. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $60.51.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FB Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
FB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.
In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.
