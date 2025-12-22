A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 390.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 899,919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 771,405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 103.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,365,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 184.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 678,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

