Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIIN

Insteel Industries Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE IIIN opened at $31.78 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $617.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 6.33%.The company had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.