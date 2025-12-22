Wall Street Zen Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Strong-Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KT. Zacks Research cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KT in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. KT has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of KT by 1,901.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company’s services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea’s first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

