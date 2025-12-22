Wall Street Zen Upgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Hold

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,115 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

