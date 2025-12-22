Wall Street Zen Upgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Hold

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.
Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.
