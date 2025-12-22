Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Buys Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on December 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on November 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 11/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 9/25/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after buying an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

