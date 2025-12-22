Wall Street Zen Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Hold

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $977.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $873.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $820.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $908.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total value of $2,226,287.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,907.20. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

