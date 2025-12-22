Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Natl Bk Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $93.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

