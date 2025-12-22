Wall Street Zen Downgrades Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Hold

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $114.50 to $119.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $122.83.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,835. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 948 shares of company stock valued at $131,130. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Southern Copper by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,437,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,268,000 after buying an additional 1,708,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

