Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ODFL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $209.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

