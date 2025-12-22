JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Price Target to $40.00

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VOR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOR

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Insider Activity at Vor Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $7,666,646.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,906.56. This represents a 94.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 75,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,549,123.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,423,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,219,330.33. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,674,800 shares of company stock worth $49,516,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 679.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.