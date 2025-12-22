Stifel Nicolaus Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $295.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $372.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

FDS opened at $288.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $250.50 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 301,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,356.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 260,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,558,000 after purchasing an additional 192,448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,878,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — FactSet reported $4.51 EPS vs. consensus ~$4.36 and revenue of $607.6M, driven by subscription/organic growth; this is the primary bullish catalyst. FactSet Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2026

Q1 results beat expectations — FactSet reported $4.51 EPS vs. consensus ~$4.36 and revenue of $607.6M, driven by subscription/organic growth; this is the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $600M share repurchase (up to ~5.4% of shares), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and supporting buyback-driven EPS accretion. RTT News

Board authorized a $600M share repurchase (up to ~5.4% of shares), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and supporting buyback-driven EPS accretion. Positive Sentiment: Some broker actions are constructive — Morgan Stanley upgraded FactSet (coverage note widely cited), and there was unusually high call?option volume that suggests bullish speculative interest. Morgan Stanley upgrade (MSN) Options flow (AmericanBankingNews)

Some broker actions are constructive — Morgan Stanley upgraded FactSet (coverage note widely cited), and there was unusually high call?option volume that suggests bullish speculative interest. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $320 target (implies upside vs. current price but no change in stance). Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $320 target (implies upside vs. current price but no change in stance). Neutral Sentiment: Company published earnings call transcript and slide deck for investors; useful detail but unlikely to move price by itself. Earnings call transcript

Company published earnings call transcript and slide deck for investors; useful detail but unlikely to move price by itself. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut the price target to $253 and moved to a “sell” rating—this is a material bearish signal and likely a headwind for the stock. Benzinga

Goldman Sachs cut the price target to $253 and moved to a “sell” rating—this is a material bearish signal and likely a headwind for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Stifel lowered its target from $372 to $295 and set a “hold” — another analyst downgrade that reduces upward momentum. Benzinga

Stifel lowered its target from $372 to $295 and set a “hold” — another analyst downgrade that reduces upward momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance (16.90–17.60) was slightly below consensus (~17.33), which helps explain some selling pressure despite the beat — investors are focused on the full?year outlook. Zacks

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

