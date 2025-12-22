Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of FOLD opened at $14.20 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 76,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $773,765.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,470.88. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 77,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $846,276.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,129,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,432.52. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 319,808 shares of company stock worth $3,293,653 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin to acquire Amicus for ~$4.8B ($14.50 per share), citing complementary marketed products (Galafold, Pombiliti + Opfolda), $599M of recent revenue and expectations the deal will be accretive to non?GAAP EPS within 12 months — this provides a clear exit price and strategic rationale that pushed the stock up. Article Title

BioMarin to acquire Amicus for ~$4.8B ($14.50 per share), citing complementary marketed products (Galafold, Pombiliti + Opfolda), $599M of recent revenue and expectations the deal will be accretive to non?GAAP EPS within 12 months — this provides a clear exit price and strategic rationale that pushed the stock up. Positive Sentiment: BioMarin’s press release emphasizes revenue upside from bringing Amicus products into BioMarin’s global footprint and resolving pending patent litigation on Galafold — details that support the acquisition valuation and near-term revenue accretion view. Article Title

BioMarin’s press release emphasizes revenue upside from bringing Amicus products into BioMarin’s global footprint and resolving pending patent litigation on Galafold — details that support the acquisition valuation and near-term revenue accretion view. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted pre-market for “news pending,” then resumed around the acquisition announcement — a procedural sign the market treated the item as material. (Trading halt noted in market alerts.)

Trading was temporarily halted pre-market for “news pending,” then resumed around the acquisition announcement — a procedural sign the market treated the item as material. (Trading halt noted in market alerts.) Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $14.50 price target (roughly in line with the deal price), and Needham reiterated a “hold” — analyst stances imply limited upside beyond the announced offer price absent a competing bidder. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $14.50 price target (roughly in line with the deal price), and Needham reiterated a “hold” — analyst stances imply limited upside beyond the announced offer price absent a competing bidder. Negative Sentiment: Two investor?rights firms (Halper Sadeh LLC and The Ademi Firm) announced investigations into whether the $14.50 per?share sale is fair to Amicus shareholders — litigation or proxy fights could delay closing, pressure timing, or open the door to a higher bid/renegotiation, increasing deal execution risk. Article Title

Two investor?rights firms (Halper Sadeh LLC and The Ademi Firm) announced investigations into whether the $14.50 per?share sale is fair to Amicus shareholders — litigation or proxy fights could delay closing, pressure timing, or open the door to a higher bid/renegotiation, increasing deal execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosures (including recent sales by the CEO and another officer) surfaced in filings earlier this week — while not unusual, these sales add a note of caution for some investors evaluating management alignment ahead of the deal. Article Title

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

