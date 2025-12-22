Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) Receives $24.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.9231.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navan to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Navan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navan in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Navan Stock Performance

Shares of NAVN stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Navan has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Fund V. L. Andreessen bought 240,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $3,540,274.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,266,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,124,106.20. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz purchased 240,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,540,274.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,266,946 shares in the company, valued at $92,124,106.20. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,484,790 shares of company stock worth $19,976,620.

Key Stores Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Benjamin A. Horowitz (and the Horowitz Fund / V. L. Andreessen) bought a total of roughly 692,395 Navan shares across Dec. 17–19 at average prices of $12.65–$14.70 (?$9.35M total), boosting his stake to ~6.27M shares — a sizable insider accumulation that signals confidence from a major holder. Horowitz Form 4 Horowitz Fund Form 4

Positive Sentiment: Director Anre D. Williams purchased 100,000 shares at $12.72 on Dec. 17, a material insider buy that increased his holding by ~665%. This adds to the pattern of insider accumulation. Williams Form 4

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is broadly bullish: multiple firms initiated coverage with Buy/Outperform and price targets well above the current level (average ~$24.9), providing an analyst tailwind should execution continue. MarketBeat roundup

Wall Street coverage is broadly bullish: multiple firms initiated coverage with Buy/Outperform and price targets well above the current level (average ~$24.9), providing an analyst tailwind should execution continue. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large volume of call purchases — was reported, which can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous on direction (could be speculative or hedging). Monitor open interest and strikes for conviction. Options flow report

Unusual options activity — a large volume of call purchases — was reported, which can amplify intraday moves but is ambiguous on direction (could be speculative or hedging). Monitor open interest and strikes for conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Navan has been featured in “most active movers” lists and valuation-check commentary after a recent 30-day slide, increasing attention and liquidity but also short-term volatility. Movers list

Navan has been featured in “most active movers” lists and valuation-check commentary after a recent 30-day slide, increasing attention and liquidity but also short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental pressure: Navan reported wider GAAP losses in its recent quarter and announced a CFO exit, which triggered a pullback (reports noted a ~6% intraday decline after the update). These issues increase execution risk even as revenue/gross margin improved. Earnings, CFO exit coverage Valuation check

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

