Barclays Cuts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $140.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,965. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 915.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 38,796 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 53,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

