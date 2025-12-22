Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Get Banc of California alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.70 on Friday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,771,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 752,239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Banc of California by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 93,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $455,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.