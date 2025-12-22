Wall Street Zen Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to “Strong-Buy”

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

DRD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DRDGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $31.17 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 88.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 769.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low?grade tailings using an integrated, carbon?in?leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

