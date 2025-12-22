Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CAEP) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Cantor Equity Partners III’s (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Equity Partners III had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners III Price Performance

CAEP opened at $10.20 on Monday. Cantor Equity Partners III has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners III

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,411,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,489,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,569,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,912,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth $6,330,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners III

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

