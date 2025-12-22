ATB Capital Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of C$411.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2901354 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. Most of the company’s revenue is derived from the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.