ATB Capital Cuts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$20.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The firm has a market cap of C$559.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.97.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of C$260.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,654,000. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their position. Also, insider Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia purchased 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,379.61. This trade represents a 193.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought a total of 10,452 shares of company stock valued at $151,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

