ATB Capital Cuts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.25

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
AKT.A stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.46.
About AKITA Drilling
