ATB Capital Cuts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.25

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKT.A stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.46.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akita Drilling Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor. The company is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates over 30 drilling rigs It is also involved in the drilling related to potash mining and the development of storage caverns.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.