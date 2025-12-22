Wall Street Zen Downgrades AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Hold

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. AAR has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,721,773.50. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AAR by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

