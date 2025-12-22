Birkenstock’s (BIRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIRK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

BIRK opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. Birkenstock has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.70%.Birkenstock’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Birkenstock by 17.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 193,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Birkenstock by 22.8% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 674,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 125,190 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4 / FY25 beats — Revenue and EPS topped Street estimates and full?year revenue grew ~16–18% (constant currency), driven by strong consumer demand across channels. This supports near?term top?line momentum.

Analysts still show conviction — Several firms reaffirmed buy/outperform stances and price targets in the $60–$70 range, indicating continued upside potential from longer?term growth assumptions.

Unusual options activity — Elevated options volume suggests traders are positioning for volatility around guidance and tariff news; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change.

Tariff headwind to margins — Management warned that new tariffs (and FX) will materially hurt gross margins in FY26, a primary reason for the weaker outlook. That warning drove immediate investor concern.

Slower FY26 guidance / production limits — Birkenstock issued revenue and EPS guidance below some analysts' expectations and cited temporary production constraints that should slow growth next year. Those factors prompted sharp selloffs in earlier sessions.

Operational hiccups — Management said there is no demand problem, but temporary production issues may constrain fulfillment and near?term revenue progression until resolved.

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

