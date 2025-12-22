Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of FITB opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

