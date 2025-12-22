Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Insider Purchases £9,979.76 in Stock

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Thorpe bought 14,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 per share, with a total value of £9,979.76.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 67.50 on Monday. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 64.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 71. The stock has a market cap of £255.63 million and a P/E ratio of 187.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.81.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.28 EPS for the quarter. Albion Technology & Gen VCT had a net margin of 62.22% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. It prefers to invest in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

