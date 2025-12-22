Insider Buying: Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Insider Acquires £49,909 in Stock

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Larkin bought 43,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON AAEV opened at GBX 110 on Monday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 98.50 and a one year high of GBX 114. The firm has a market cap of £261.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.89.

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Albion Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 1,726.26%.

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom and invests in shares or securities including loans with a five year or greater maturity period.

