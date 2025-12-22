Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $291.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $291.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $274.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $284.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,017. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

