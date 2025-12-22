Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $305,898.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,167,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,309.27. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,909. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,874 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Baird upgraded Rivian to Outperform / Strong?Buy and raised its price target, citing the R2 SUV and autonomy roadmap as catalysts. Baird upgrades Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its 12?month target to $25 (from $16) ahead of the R2 launch, boosting investor expectations for upside from new models and higher?margin software/services. Rivian Stock Jumps Again — Wedbush Raises Target to $25 Ahead of R2 Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (Needham, Canaccord, Goldman among others) have reiterated or moved to more bullish stances after Rivian’s recent Autonomy & AI Day, reinforcing the narrative that the company’s software/AI roadmap is a material growth vector. Canaccord Maintains Buy on Rivian (RIVN) After Autonomy & AI Day
- Positive Sentiment: Rivian began rolling out its “Universal Hands?Free” driving feature and continues to highlight autonomy/AI progress — tangible product developments that support higher long?term software and services revenue expectations. Rivian rolls out new ‘Universal Hands-Free’ driving feature
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large purchase of call contracts — signals speculative/institutional interest betting on further upside near term. Rivian Stock Rides Momentum: What’s Going On With Shares Thursday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary note Europe as a potential growth market (R2/R3, export dynamics), but launch timing and execution remain uncertain — positive opportunity but not immediate revenue. Is Europe Becoming Rivian’s Next Big Growth Opportunity?
- Negative Sentiment: Board change — former Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario resigned from Rivian’s board (SEC filing), a governance development that could concern some investors about board continuity. Former Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario resigns from Rivian’s board
- Negative Sentiment: An insider director (Peter Krawiec) sold ~3,655 shares recently; while the sale size is modest, insider selling is often viewed cautiously during strong rallies. Peter Krawiec Sells 3,655 Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
