Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oculis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Oculis from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Oculis has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 80.82% and a negative net margin of 12,915.42%. Analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Oculis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,300,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 563,078 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Oculis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oculis by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

