Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 7.1%

AAOI opened at $31.32 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.25.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% in the second quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,115 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,392,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $19,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,915,000 after buying an additional 551,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 435,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.