Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Playtika and Red Rock Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Playtika
|$2.55 billion
|0.61
|$162.20 million
|$0.24
|17.13
|Red Rock Resorts
|$1.94 billion
|3.45
|$154.05 million
|$3.14
|20.11
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Playtika has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Playtika and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Playtika
|3.16%
|-114.44%
|3.23%
|Red Rock Resorts
|9.52%
|59.86%
|4.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Playtika
|0
|6
|3
|0
|2.33
|Red Rock Resorts
|0
|4
|9
|1
|2.79
Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $64.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.
Dividends
Playtika pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Playtika pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Red Rock Resorts pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Red Rock Resorts beats Playtika on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
