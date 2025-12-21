Comparing 111 (NASDAQ:YI) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -30.02% N/A -75.50% 111 -0.52% N/A -2.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of 111 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $13.79 million 0.79 -$8.42 million ($0.17) -2.29 111 $1.97 billion 0.02 -$1.42 million ($0.84) -4.39

This table compares Biotricity and 111″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

111 has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biotricity and 111, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00 111 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

111 beats Biotricity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.