Contrasting Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) & OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exxon Mobil and OMV”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $349.59 billion 1.41 $33.68 billion $6.88 16.94 OMV $36.77 billion 0.48 $1.57 billion $4.22 3.22

Profitability

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Exxon Mobil and OMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 8.99% 11.22% 6.69% OMV 4.57% 8.25% 4.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Exxon Mobil pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OMV pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. OMV is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Exxon Mobil has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exxon Mobil and OMV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 0 13 10 1 2.50 OMV 1 4 0 0 1.80

Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus target price of $129.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Exxon Mobil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than OMV.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats OMV on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services. It sells its products under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is also involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and selling crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products in pursuit of lower-emission business opportunities, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, lower-emission fuels, and lithium. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is based in Spring, Texas.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

