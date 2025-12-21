Reviewing Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Corsair Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) N/A Corsair Gaming $1.32 billion 0.50 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -18.06

Profitability

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simplicity Esports and Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38

Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.