Critical Review: Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wanderport and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanderport 5.71% N/A N/A HealthStream 6.93% 5.82% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wanderport and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanderport 0 0 0 0 0.00 HealthStream 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Wanderport.

69.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.9% of Wanderport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wanderport has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wanderport and HealthStream”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanderport $30,000.00 14.37 N/A N/A N/A HealthStream $291.65 million 2.44 $20.01 million $0.68 35.21

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Wanderport.

Summary

HealthStream beats Wanderport on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

