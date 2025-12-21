Financial Analysis: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) vs. Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $92.83 million 4.40 -$15.39 million $0.03 148.67 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Suncrest Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Suncrest Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suncrest Bank beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

