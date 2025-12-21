OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) versus Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Financial Contrast

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) and OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monroe Capital and OFS Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Monroe Capital currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Monroe Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than OFS Credit.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $60.53 million 2.33 $9.70 million ($0.19) -34.24 OFS Credit $44.15 million 1.69 -$5.83 million ($0.37) -12.84

This table compares Monroe Capital and OFS Credit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and OFS Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital -9.58% 8.49% 3.58% OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Monroe Capital has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of OFS Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of OFS Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.6%. Monroe Capital pays out -526.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFS Credit pays out -405.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats OFS Credit on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

