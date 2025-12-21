Top Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – December 21st

Amicus Therapeutics, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Solstice Advanced Mat are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium market capitalizations—typically in the range of about $2 billion to $10 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index and market. Investors often view mid caps as a balance between growth and stability, offering higher growth potential than large-cap stocks but less volatility and risk than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Solstice Advanced Mat (SOLS)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

