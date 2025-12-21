Analyzing Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $83.79 million 1.28 -$56.39 million ($1.41) -1.84 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pulmonx and Decision Diagnostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Decision Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pulmonx and Decision Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 4 5 0 2.40 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus price target of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 161.81%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -61.91% -77.58% -37.90% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pulmonx beats Decision Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

