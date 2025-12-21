Comparing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tigo Energy and Xinyi Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33 Xinyi Solar 1 0 0 0 1.00

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Xinyi Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $54.01 million 2.08 -$62.75 million ($0.65) -2.46 Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tigo Energy and Xinyi Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xinyi Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tigo Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Xinyi Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -44.50% -623.75% -48.67% Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Xinyi Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers. It also develops, operates, and manages solar farms; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company engages in the provision of solar power systems; and trading of solar glass products. Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

