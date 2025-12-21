Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI – Get Free Report) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 15.56% 18.14% 8.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy 1 6 21 2 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sky Petroleum and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $44.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Devon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Sky Petroleum has a beta of -15.02, suggesting that its share price is 1,602% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sky Petroleum and Devon Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $15.94 billion 1.41 $2.89 billion $4.25 8.44

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Sky Petroleum on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

