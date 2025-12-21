Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 21st (ABOS, ACRV, AMG, AORT, BELFB, BNR, CDE, CDNA, CION, COFS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, December 21st:
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GAP (NYSE:GAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Star (NASDAQ:STHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
