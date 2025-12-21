Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 21st (ABOS, ACRV, AMG, AORT, BELFB, BNR, CDE, CDNA, CION, COFS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, December 21st:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.